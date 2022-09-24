2023: Osun NNPP dismisses claim on endorsement of Tinubu

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Osun State has denied a claim on the endorsement of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Four National Assembly candidates for NNPP in the state declared support for Tinubu last Wednesday.

The Chairman of the party’s Caretaker in the state, Alhaji Abdussalam Abdullateef, who addressed journalists at a news conference on Saturday in Osogbo, urged Nigerians to disregard the claim.

He said four men who endorsed the APC presidential candidate recently were “on their own.”

Abdullateef stressed that the only presidential candidate known to the NNPP was former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He added that Kwankwaso has the capacity to give the country a new lease of life from 2023.

The chairman said: “We in the Osun NNPP want to reaffirm our support for His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of NNPP.

“He is the most qualified of all the presidential candidates in Nigeria, in terms of education, work experience, political maturity and closeness to the grassroots.

“It may interest the world to know that the leadership of NNPP at the national level has decided to put a stop to the habit of betrayal which often results in the change of leadership in Osun State.

“The after effect of the change was the show of shame by four candidates of the party, who purportedly endorsed another presidential candidate as witnessed.

“If candidates of a political party endorse the presidential candidate of another party while still holding on to the mandates of NNPP, their action did not come to us as a surprise.

“Once again, we outrightly dissociate Osun NNPP from people of unstable credentials and anti-party attributes.

“As for the genuine members of the party in the state, we further affirm that all candidates of NNPP in Osun State are working towards success in the 2023 elections.”

