2023: Panel urges PDP to waive nomination fees for youths | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee has urged the party to exempt any aspirant below the age of 35 years from payment of nomination fees.

The panel headed by ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, made the recommendation in a one-page letter dated March 25, 2021, and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

The committee also advised the PDP National Working Committee to immediately recommend the amendment of the party’s constitution to reflect such.

According to the committee, only persons not less than 18 years old and not more than 35 years can contest for the position of Youth Leader at wards, local government, state and national levels.

READ ALSO: ‘Give PDP another chance at the centre,’ Saraki begs Nigerians

The letter read: “In furtherance of its mandate to resolve disputes, reconcile aggrieved members and foster cohesion and unity within the party.

“The implication of the recommendation on waiver of the nomination fees for youths aspiring to various offices means that where the party guidelines for instance demand that a gubernatorial aspirant pay N20million for nomination form and N1million for the Expression of Interest form, any aspirant below the age of 35 years, will get the nomination form at no cost while they only pay the N1million Expression of Interest fee.

“The measure is believed to be aimed at easing the burden of participation in the political process on the youths and encourage them to purposefully and positively utilise the new constitutional provisions on the age requirements for political office holders otherwise called the Not Too Young to Run Bill.”

Join the conversation

Opinions