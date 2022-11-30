2023: PDP charges Nigerians to vote out APC at Ondo rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday cautioned Nigerians against voting for All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

The PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, gave the warning at the party’s campaign rally in Akure, Ondo State.

He said the ruling party had plunged the country to serious problems with its poor policies in the last seven years.

Ayu said: “Ondo is a PDP state. You are educated and enlightened people and that is why you always vote for the PDP.

“We must work together to ensure victory. Ondo should give the PDP the highest votes in the South-West. Let’s work together to push away the bad policies of the ruling party which had brought our country to this sorry state.

“The country is in a bad shape, you need an experienced leader to fix the country. Atiku and Obasanjo fixed the economy in 1999 and Atiku is coming back to fix the mess APC has created. He will unify the country. There will be jobs and security.”

The PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, said the ruling party would not stay in power beyond 2023.

He blamed the myriad of challenges in the country on the failure of the ruling party.

