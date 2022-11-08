2023: PDP crisis deepens, as Bauchi Gov, Bala, threatens to withdraw from Atiku’s campaign

In response to “undeserved hostile treatment” by Atiku Abubakar and his allies in the state, the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has threatened to resign from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign committee.

The threat was made by Mr. Mohammed in a complaint letter dated November 3 and addressed to the party’s national leader, Iyorchia Ayu.

The five disgruntled governors — Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) — have also decided to continue their fight against Atiku and Ayu as a result of zoning issues plaguing the party.

According to Gov Mohammed, Atiku, the presidential nominee of the party, is sidelining him, and has promised to ‘teach him a lesson’ for contesting in the party’s primary elections in May.

The governor alleged that the former vice president colluded with local “Bala Must go” activists to derail his bid for re-election as governor of the state.

Mohammed lost along with 12 other candidates in the May 28 primaries held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, where he had run against Atiku.

Out of the 767 officially recognised ballots cast in the election, Atiku received 371 votes, while Mohammed received 20.

The letter, which was endorsed by the deputy governor of the state, Baba Tela, speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, the state PDP chairman, among others, sets some conditions for remaining in the presidential campaign council.

“I am constrained by the shoddy and treacherous acts that I have been subjected to, in the aftermath of our party’s presidential primary, to forward this protest and to seek your decisive intervention and rectification, the outcome of which will determine my next line of action,” the letter reads.

“Your Excellency this protest letter has been necessitated by the treachery targeted at my person and office, undoubtedly endorsed directly or indirectly, by the presidential candidate of our Party, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa.

Read also:‘Leave PDP if you can’t accept Ayu as chairman,’ Adebutu tells Wike, 4 other aggrieved governors

“In this game of politics of mischief, he is in league with some political stakeholders from Bauchi State, who have constituted themselves into “Bala Must go” conspiracy.

“The arrowheads of the treacherous scheme against me include former governors, some political elders and other foot soldiers. Unfortunately for them, because of the goodwill I have with the people, most of their mischievous plans get revealed to me before they start implementing it.

“While Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his political cohorts insist that I must be “punished” for contesting against him during the PDP presidential primary of our party, the self-acclaimed “kingmakers” around the Wazirin Adamawa want a pound of flesh from me because I have refused to capitulate to their unbridled sense of entitlement, which is pregnant with selfishness, and dictatorial tendencies.

“The last group of “Bala Must go” campaigners are those whose ego has been bruised by my political relevance, rising national profile, and the groundswell of public acclamation, that has trailed the unprecedented development strides of the PDP-led administration in the state.”

The former FCT minister went on to say that he had personally complained to Mr. Atiku and his running mate, but despite his efforts, the problems only got worse under Mr. Abubakar’s watchful eye and with his knowledge.

“Sadly, rather than abate, the mischief and treachery have escalated, under the watchful eyes and knowledge of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who to all intents and purposes, is the leader of the groups.

“The footprint of this underserved hostility, bordering on anti-party activities litter the political terrain, but I will just mention a few,” he added.

He however sought the following demands from Mr Atiku or he would be forced to campaign for only PDP candidates in the state.

“That our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, should issue a public statement, disowning those renegade elements who are neck-deep in the anti-party plot, of subverting my re-election effort and to admonish members of our party to reject the devious overtures and manipulative strategies of my detractors.

“Short of complete public repudiation of these incongruities within a reasonable time frame and coupled with explicit guarantees of the sincerity of purpose and public support for my re-election by the presidential candidate. I may withdraw from the PCC to be free, to create new measures and strategies that will guarantee the election or re-election of all PDP candidates in Bauchi State and myself,” he threatened.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now