Politics
2023: PDP demands Gov Abdulrazaq’s disqualification over alleged certificate forgery
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday urged the Federal High Court, Abuja, to order the disqualification of Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, from the 2023 governorship election over alleged certificate forgery.
Abdulrazaq was elected the Kwara State governor in 2019.
In an originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1324/2022, filed by its lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN), the party also asked the court to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from fielding a governorship candidate in the election.
PDP urged the court to make an order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delist the name of Abdulrazaq as APC candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Kwara Kwara State.
INEC, Governor Abdulrazaq and APC were listed as respondents in the suit.
READ ALSO: Gov AbdulRazaq signs Kwara 2021 budget of N137.6bn
The party alleged that the governor’s affidavit in support of his personal particulars and the accompanying documents published by the INEC contained false information to aid his participation in the election.
The PDP, therefore, prayed the court to declare that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate attached to Abdulrazaq’s affidavit in support of personal particulars with the name “RAZAQ A. R.” does not belong to the governor whose name as shown in FORM EC 9 submitted to INEC is “ABDULRAHMAN ABDULRAZAQ.”
The party urged the court to declare that the WAEC certificate submitted by the governor and presented by APC to the commission was forged.
Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the case till October 5.
