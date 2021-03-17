2023: PDP drums support for gender equality as Olujimi heads Women Action Committee | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised equal gender representation if the “party forms government” in 2023, the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said.

He said this at the inauguration of Senator Biodun Olujimi, representing Ekiti South Senatorial District as the chairperson of the newly inaugurated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national women’s committee.

The primary purpose of the committee is to mobilize women ahead of the 2023 election.

In her acceptance speech, Senator Olujimi said the formation of the group is a challenge to everyone, “including our leaders on the need to always factor women into the development of our party, and the nation at large.”

She added: “Statistics tell us that engaging women in leadership processes increase the Gross Domestic Product, GDP of our nation. Empowering women is a very smart political move that political parties will greatly benefit from. And the process starts from arrangements such as this lobby and action group being inaugurated today.

She said the committee as a platform will give women a voice and “allow for healthy networking, build confidence in the political process, ensure internal democracy, and strengthen our commitment to the ideals of justice, equity and fairness.”

Meanwhile, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who inaugurated the committee at the party’s secretariat on Tuesday said now is the time for women to get involved.

Secondus said: “We are not surprised that the women met and agreed that a committee of this nature be set up to go and interact and interface with leaders of our party and country to give more attention to women. That on its own will deepen the internal democracy that we all are looking for.

“A time like this is when women need to come out. Security has collapsed, the economy has collapsed. In all facets of our lives, we are in trouble. The women are the people to lead. When you come out, by international convention even during the civil war, naturally you don’t touch women and children.

“So, you have a very important role to play in our country today. If this country must remain one, if this country must remain united, if this country must be revived and if we must get it back on track, it means that women must be at the forefront to lead the revival of our country. If you don’t come out to speak out, it will be difficult.

“No one is in control, the government is doing nothing. This is the right time to come out. Also, your assignment is not just to lobby for 35 per cent affirmative action. You have to play major role. I have seen countries in the Eastern block where women are prime Ministers and even Presidents and those countries are doing well. So not only are you going to seek 35 per cent all inclusive, please play a major role.”

The party boss further said that women are a critical force in terms of population and voter registration, even as he asserted that “women and youths will make the difference” at the end.

He assured that by 2023 “if PDP form government, it will be 50-50 per cent between men and women because women have what is needed for national development.”

