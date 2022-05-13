2023: PDP ‘exploring’ consensus option, Ologunagba reveals amid zoning controversy

Amidst the controversy arising from the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to forego its zoning arrangement, the party has revealed that it is considering settling for the consensus option amongst its presidential aspirants.

Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made this known on Friday during an interview on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

In response to a question about the party’s decision to jettison its zoning principle, Ologunagba said, “The PDP has always had its plan and reference regarding plans for the country.

“This is via consensus amongst the stakeholders which informed the inauguration of the various committees especially on zoning.

“The 37-member committee comprises one person per state and they considered issues such as the unity of the country and inclusiveness unlike the current government that set up 97 percent and 5 percent. We don’t want that. This is one of the lessons and beauty of democracy, ensuring discussions and conversations.

“The National Executive Committee will consider the report, however, the party will be exploring the consensus option. What is important is to present a very capable person who will lead the country rightly.

“Consensus is a part of life. What is in the Constitution of PDP with regard to zoning is consistent with the country’s federal Federal character — the party’s constitution is subject to the Nigerian constitution to run for office provided they are qualified.

“Zoning cannot take away anyone’s right to contest insofar they are qualified, even if such position has been zoned.”

He also acknowledged that the party was working with all the stakeholders, especially the South-East, over their differences in order to ensure a united front.

“We recognize the concerns of every part of this country especially the South-East since we are about the people. Of course, the conversations is ongoing and it is about negotiations and accommodations to ensure every part of this country is carried along. We are working on the concerns of the South-East and we will be stronger at the end of the day,” Ologunagba stated.

