2023: PDP extends dates for congresses, election of candidates, silent on presidential primary

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has extended the dates for the conduct of its congresses and primary elections ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The extension was made known on Tuesday in a statement jointly signed by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and National Secretary, Chris Anyanwu and sent out on Monday.

The statement noted that the party was again “compelled to change the dates for congresses and primaries due to unforeseen circumstances.”

In the new schedule released by the party, State House of Assembly primary elections is to hold on Saturday May 21, while that of the House of Representatives has been rescheduled to Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Monday, May 23, is set for the party’s Senate primaries while its governorship primaries will hold on Wednesday, May 25.

The schedule was however silent on the date for the party’s presidential primary election.

The party also noted that due to the insecurity situation in the South-East region with the attendant sit-at-home order every Monday, the Senate primaries in the region will hold on Tuesday, May 14.

“In the case of the South-East region, due to the sit-at-home currently being observed on Mondays, the Senate primaries will now hold on Tuesday, May 24,” the statement added.

