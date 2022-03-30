2023: PDP extends sales of forms by one week

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the sales of nomination and expression of interest forms for 2023 general elections by one week.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the deadline had been shifted from April 1 to April 8.

He said the party had also rescheduled the screening of aspirants for States of House of Assembly to April 12 while the exercise for National Assembly aspirants would take place two days later.

The statement read: “In the same vein, the last day for the return of already completed forms as well as the screening for both the State House of Assembly and National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) has been rescheduled as follows:

“Last date for submission of already completed forms for States House of Assembly: -Sunday, April 10 by 6:00 p.m.

“National Assembly: -Sunday, April 10 by 6:00 p.m.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the last day for the purchase of all forms is now fixed for Friday, April 8.”

The party had earlier this month pegged the nomination and expression of interest forms for aspirants vying for its presidential ticket at N40 million and N20 million for governorship aspirants.

