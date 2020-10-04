2023: PDP may dump zoning, as Secondus says party's presidential ticket open to all | Ripples Nigeria

Arguments that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the south may have been ignore by the opposition party.

This is as the national chairman of the opposition party, Uche Secondus, on Saturday declared that the party’s ticket for the next presidential election would be open to all party members.

According to him, “Everyone who is qualified, young, old, governors and non-governors, is qualified and will have the opportunity to contest, and we have the space for everyone.”

The Southern part of the country had been agitating that the PDP honour its zoning arrangement and allow the zone produce the next president of the country in 2023, when incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, from the North, would have completed his second term of four years

But Secondus, noting that zoning is entrenched in PDP’s constitution said, “At the right time, you (newsmen) will hear from us. However, the party is very democratic. There is no room for discrimination.”

The PDP national chairman spoke in Bauchi State when he led a delegation of the party’s chieftains to pay a solidarity visit on Governor Mohammed Bala.

Secondus was accompanied by the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Taibuwal, a former Senate President David Mark, former governor of Gombe State, Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo and the deputy national chairman of the party, North, Senator Nazif Sulieman Gamawa.

Responding to a question on the recent defection of former House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Secondus said:

“There is no rift. The political space is so wide in Nigeria, and anyone that is not comfortable will move, and we have seen such moves before. They will move and come back. That is the assurance I want to give to you.”

