2023: PDP may dump zoning, throw presidential ticket open to all | Ripples Nigeria

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have to dump the zoning policy, and throw the race for its presidential ticket in 2023 open to everyone.

This is if the party accepts the recommendations of the 2019 Elections Review Committee, led by the Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The committee presented its report to the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus in Abuja on Thursday.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions