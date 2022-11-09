2023: PDP plays up Atiku’s handover to Igbo president, if elected

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that the only surefire method for Ndigbo to win the presidency of the nation in the future is for them to endorse Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The party asserted that Atiku had shown the people of the South-East that he can be trusted, and that no other tribe in Nigeria has given the Ndigbo direct participation in development as Atiku had done.

These were contained in a statement made available to journalists in Awka on Tuesday by Mr. Uloka Chibuike, the PDP’s deputy director of media and publicity for the Presidential Management Committee.

Chibuike asserted that because Atiku had promised to restructure Nigeria to favor and accommodate the South-East and ensure that his successor is from the region, Ndigbo had a responsibility to support him in the 2023 presidential elections.

He said, “We have more to gain from an alliance with the North than any other region in the country. Atiku has proved to the Igbo man that he can be trusted. No other tribe in Nigeria has trusted the Igbo man and made them direct partners in progress, except Atiku.

“In 2007, against the uproar, he chose an Igbo from Anambra State in the person of Senator Ben Ndi Obi to be his running mate.

“Despite the animosity of many, he chose Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate in 2019 to prove his relationship with Ndi-Igbo.

“Again, despite Ohanaeze’s ban on Igbo politicians accepting the vice presidency in 2023, Atiku chose another Igbo man as his running mate in 2023, promising to hand over power to Ndi-Igbo after his term.

“Atiku has pledged to restructure Nigeria to favour and accommodate Ndi-Igbo and make sure that his successor is from the region. This is not just a promise; he has repeatedly shown that his word is his bond. While others continue to treat Igbo with leprous fingers, Atiku has promised to treat us with respect.”

