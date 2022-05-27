Politics
2023: PDP ready for transparent presidential primary – Mark
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), David Mark, said on Friday the party was fully prepared for its presidential primary slated for Saturday.
Mark, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, gave the assurance while addressing members of the party’s convention committee in Abuja.
He assured that the exercise would be smooth and transparent and charged the committee members to fully prepare for the challenges associated with the contest.
READ ALSO: 2023: Ohuabunwa, PDP Presidential aspirant, urges EFCC to probe financial inducement of delegates
At least 14 aspirants will vie for the PDP presidential ticket in the primary after one of them, Peter Obi, pulled out of the race and quit the party.
“We are prepared for the exercise; virtually all our delegates have arrived Abuja.
“The PDP has an array of eminently qualified persons to rule Nigeria. We carried out due diligence during our screening. I am confident that whoever emerges from the convention will reflect the wishes of our party.”
