2023: PDP releases new dates for submission of forms, screening

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released a revised timetable with new dates for the submission of forms and screening of aspirants.

The revised timetable which was contained in a memo signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary Umar Bature on Monday, directed its presidential and governorship aspirants to submit their completed nomination and expression of interest forms latest Wednesday, April 20.

“Aspirants for the party’s senatorial, House of Representatives, and Houses of Assembly positions are to to ensure submission of their completed forms by the same date,” the memo said.

The party added that the screening of its presidential aspirants would commence on April 27, while the governorship aspirants would be screened on April 26.

Aspirants for Senate, House of Representatives, House of Assembly aspirants will have their screening on April 25.

“Appeals by those dissatisfied with the screening exercise would commence on April 25 for House of Assembly, while House of Representatives and Senate would take place on April 27.

“In the same manner, appeals for governorship aspirants would take place on April 29, and the presidential appeal committee would hear appeals from dissatisfied presidential aspirants on April 30.

Read also: After losing Anambra guber, PDP candidate Ozigbo joins race for senate

“The process of selection of ad hoc delegates for the election of candidates would commence April 23, to be followed by ward congress on April 26.

“Local government congresses would take place nationwide on April 29, while the local government appeal committees would hear appeals from the election of the ad hoc delegates on May 2.

“The delegates’ list would be published on May 5, while the nomination congress of the House of Representatives and Senate would take place May 12 and May 14, respectively, while appeals are expected to take place on May 18, with the governorship primaries to take place on May 24, with the appeals following on May 25,” the memo stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now