2023: PDP screens Makinde, 10 other aspirants from Oyo, Ogun, Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee on Thursday screened 11 governorship aspirants from Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States ahead of the party’s primaries slated for next month.

The aspirants were screened by the committee led by the former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, at the South-West PDP secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Those screened from Ogun State were Segun Sowunmi, Jimi Lawal and Oladipupo Adebutu, while Governor Seyi Makinde and one Hazeem Gbolarumi were from Oyo State.

Six aspirants came from Lagos and they were David Kolawole, Shamsideen Dosumu, Jimi Karmal, AbdulAzeez Adediran, Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo.

Makarfi, who addressed journalists before the exercise, said the aspirants must comply 100 percent with the PDP guidelines and the Electoral Act.

He stressed that the screening was to ensure that the aspirants meet all the provisions of the electoral law.

