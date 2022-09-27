Politics
2023: PDP to inaugurate presidential campaign council Wednesday
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will inaugurate its 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Wednesday in Abuja.
The party’s National Organizing Secretary, Umar Mohammed Bature, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
The statement read: “The inauguration will take place at the International Conference Center, Central Area, Abuja.
READ ALSO: PDP youth group stages ‘Ayu Must Go’ protest in Katsina, state party denies group
“Those expected to grace the event include the former Presidents and Vice Presidents, Governors and former Governors, Serving and former Members of the PDP Board of Trustee (BoT), Serving and former members of the National Assembly, all members of National Executive Committee (NEC), stakeholders of our party, the International Communities, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the Media.”
The party unveiled members of the presidential campaign teams on September 16 with the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, appointed as the Director-General of the presidential campaign organisation and his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Udom Emmanuel, listed as chairman of the PCC.
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was appointed as Vice-Chairman of PCC (North) while Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was picked as the council’s Vice-Chairman (South).
Makinde and other members of the campaign organisation loyal to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, later withdrew from the team over the continued retention of Iyorchia Ayu as PDP National Chairman.
