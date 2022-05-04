2023: PDP upholds disqualification of two presidential aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of two out of its 17 presidential aspirants.

The party’s presidential screening committee headed by the former Senate President, David Mark, had last Friday disqualified a former lawmaker, Cosmas Ndukwe, and a United States-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, from the presidential race.

The duo had already rejected their disqualification from the race.

Mark, who addressed journalists after the screening exercise, in Abuja, noted that both of them did not meet the requirements for the presidential contest.

He also ruled out the refund of the N40 million the duo paid for the nomination and expression of interest forms.

However, at its meeting on Wednesday, the PDP’s appeal committee led by the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, upheld the disqualification of the two aspirants.

