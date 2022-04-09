2023: PDP zones governorship ticket to Plateau central

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has zoned the governorship ticket to the state’s central senatorial district.

The party disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of the 85th State Executive Committee (SEC) held on Saturday in Jos and signed by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. John Akans.

It read: “As regards the preparation for the forthcoming general elections in 2023, SEC unanimously approves the zoning of the governorship seat to Plateau Central Senatorial District.

“SEC commends the efforts of the state leadership of the party and other various organs of our great party; the Caucus, National Assembly members, elders’ forum, and the structure of the party at the ward, local government, and zonal levels.

“It commends the commitment of the State Working Committee (SWC), under the chairmanship of Mr Christopher Hassan, for uniting and repositioning the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“SEC also commends members of the party for the victory recorded at the last by-election in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State Constituency.

“Consequently, SEC charges all party members across the state to work hard to ensure victory in the 2023 general elections.”

