2023: PDP’s BoT sets up committee to reconcile Atiku, Wike

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to reconcile the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2023 elections.

A member of the party’s BoT, Abdul Ningi disclosed this to journalists at the end of the board’s meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ningi, who was silent on the time frame for the committee, said it would interface between the two men and restore peace before the next year’s election.

The PDP has been rocked by an internal crisis since the emergence of Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate on May 28.

The process that led to the emergence of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as Atiku’s running mate divided the party into two factions with a group loyal to Wike demanding the resignation of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for alleged bias on the matter.



Wike, Okowa, and Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, were pencilled down for the vice-presidential candidate slot before the Delta governor got Atiku’s nod for the role.

Ningi said: “We have set up a committee to interface between warring factions, particularly the acrimony brewing between the presidential candidate and Governor Wike.

“It is a committee of the whole; every other BoT member is a member of the committee. I cannot tell you the grievances and the time frame.”

The senator, however, said the demand for Ayu’s resignation was not discussed at the meeting.

