2023: Peter Obi as running mate will boost NNPP’s chances of dislodging APC, PDP — Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwanso, on Sunday expressed optimism that ongoing talks on the alliance between his party and Labour Party would sail through.

NNPC and LP are currently locked in talks on alliance between the two parties.

Kwankwaso, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, stressed that alliance between the two parties would boost their chances of upstaging the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

He noted that a presidential candidate from the South-East under the current political circumstances would not have the support of the North.

He said the NNPP was looking forward to the alliance with LP in order to build a formidable alternative for the country.

Kwankwaso decried crises in the country occasioned by the failure of APC and PDP.

He said: “For now we are discussing with people and parties believing that at the end of the day, we’ll take the leadership of the country. Although I haven’t met personally with Peter Obi, our committees have been meeting and there is the possibility of the parties coming together.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso says NNPP merger with Peter Obi’s LP may not work, gives reasons

“There is a real need for an alliance, especially to give South-East chances in the next political dispensation. Our economy, education, security and others are terrible. It would be in the interest of both parties and the country that an alliance takes place.

“I have seen an opportunity for the South-East to be relevant. People are canvassing for the South-East presidency. But that will be hard if the region is not on the ballot in 2023. This is the situation of things as it stands today. Any relationship between the two parties will cool the tension in the South-East.

“I am sympathetic to the region. But northerners will not vote for anybody from the South-East. Even if the alliance happens, the presidential candidate must be from the north. This is what can boost the chances of victory.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now