2023: Peter Obi is part of Nigeria’s rotten system – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday dismissed the chances of his Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi, in the 2023 presidential election.

The former Anambra State governor has been tipped by many to give the established duo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, a run for their money in next year’s election.

He has gained the support of many Nigerians, particularly the youths, who are yearning for change after years of underwhelming performance by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Sowore, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Friday, however, insisted that Obi was not the right man to lead the country.

He added that the LP candidate was part of the failed system.

The Sahara Reporters publisher also accused Obi of moving from one party to another, saying his eight years tenure in Anambra was unproductive.

He said: “Peter Obi is part of the old system that I have always fought. I understand where he is coming from. This is 1999 repeated. Nigeria wants to change; some young people are interested in going in different directions and they’re presented with somebody who’s part of the establishment. Somebody who has been to APGA, PDP, and Labour Party is not new to the rotten system.

“Obi was a governor for eight years and there was nothing to show for it. You can be emotional about it, but that’s the truth. He is not my kind of progressive leader. He is not my right candidate for the election.”

