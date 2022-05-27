2023: Peter Obi joins Labour Party

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has joined the Labour Party in his quest to contest for the presidency in 2023.

Obi recently quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a few days to the party’s primaries.

There were insinuations on Thursday that the PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election had concluded plans to join the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and run a joint ticket with the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is the founder of the party.

Obi wrote: “I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria.

“This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.

“Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

“For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down.”

