2023: Peter Obi meets Gov Soludo in Anambra

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday met with the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, as part of his consultations with notable Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor confirmed the meeting in a statement posted on his Facebook Page on Friday.

The Labour Party had in the last few weeks visited several prominent Nigerians including former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Afrobeat star, Femi Anikulapo Kuti, in his bid to garner support for his presidential ambition.

The statement read: “Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, received earlier today, Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

“Both leaders had a mutual discussion behind closed doors. Afterwards, Mr Peter Obi commended Governor Soludo highly for the great job he is doing in Anambra State.

“Governor Soludo, on the other hand, welcomed Mr Peter Obi to Anambra as a prominent son of the state and wished him well in his Presidential bid as the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.”

