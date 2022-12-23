2023: Peter Obi meets Jonathan in Bayelsa

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Obi, who was accompanied on the trip to the ex-president’s residence by his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and other party chieftains, had visited some former Nigerian leaders since he secured the LP presidential ticket in May.

He had met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the duo of former military rulers, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) and rallied their support for his presidential aspiration.

On his part, Jonathan had received the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, at his home in Abuja.

At Friday’s meeting, the former president urged the former Anambra State governor to unite Nigerians if elected as the country’s president in 2023.

He also commended Obi for pursuing his ambition outside the APC and PDP, the country’s two biggest political parties.

