2023: Peter Obi speaks on campaign, plans for Nigeria

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday promised to ensure an equal, free, and prosperous country if elected as president in 2023.

He stated this at an event held in his honor by the Ebonyi chapter of the Civil Society Action Group in Abakaliki.

Obi, who was represented at the event by the coordinator of his presidential campaign team in Ebonyi, Azu Agboti, stressed that the Labour Party’s campaign would be issue-based and focused on social, economic, and security concerns in the country.

The LP candidate thanked the group for endorsing him and other candidates of the party in the state.

He said: “Our campaigns will be issue-based, x-raying our programmes and the agenda we have to further launch Nigeria into the path of progress; prosperity and egalitarianism.”

