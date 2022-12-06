Politics
2023: Peter Obi vows to end varsity lecturers, doctors’ strike at Labour Party’s mega rally
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, vowed to end strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other trade unions if elected the country’s president in 2023.
Other trade unions and groups listed by the LP candidate are the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU).
Obi who spoke at the party’s mega rally in Owerri, the Imo State, said he would work with his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, and ensure that power is given back to the people, especially youths and women.
The ex-governor assured the mammoth crowd of party supporters at the rally that the ASUU strike and corruption would be a thing of the past in Nigeria under his leadership.
The LP candidate unveiled his manifesto at the weekend.
READ ALSO: Peter Obi identifies poverty reduction as solution to Nigeria’s insecurity
The 72-page document titled: “It is Possible: Our Pact with Nigerians” was anchored on seven key themes: security, production, institutional changes, the industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development, and a strong foreign policy.
Critics had however dismissed the manifesto as a vague document containing wrong statistics and unrealistic objectives.
