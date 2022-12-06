2023: Peter Obi vows to end varsity lecturers, doctors’ strike at Labour Party’s mega rally

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, vowed to end strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other trade unions if elected the country’s president in 2023.

Other trade unions and groups listed by the LP candidate are the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU).

Obi who spoke at the party’s mega rally in Owerri, the Imo State, said he would work with his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, and ensure that power is given back to the people, especially youths and women.

The ex-governor assured the mammoth crowd of party supporters at the rally that the ASUU strike and corruption would be a thing of the past in Nigeria under his leadership.

The LP candidate unveiled his manifesto at the weekend.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi identifies poverty reduction as solution to Nigeria’s insecurity

The 72-page document titled: “It is Possible: Our Pact with Nigerians” was anchored on seven key themes: security, production, institutional changes, the industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development, and a strong foreign policy.

Critics had however dismissed the manifesto as a vague document containing wrong statistics and unrealistic objectives.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now