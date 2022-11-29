2023 poll won’t be affected by attacks on facilities, INEC assures Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians of conduct of elections despite recent attacks on some of its facilities in the country.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who gave the assurances when he received the delegation of Africa Union Special Pre-Electoral Political Mission led by Phumzile Mlambo- Ngcuka in Abuja on Monday, said the commission could recover from the losses.

Yakubu, however, registered the concerns of the commission about the security situation in the country leading to the attacks on its facilities in Osun, Ogun, Anambra and others.

READ ALSO:2023: INEC allays concerns over alleged scheme to remove chairman, Yakubu

He said: “In the last three weeks, three of our local government offices were attacked in three different states of the federation and the last one occurred yesterday in the South Eastern part of the country.

“Although there were no casualties, quite a number of the materials already acquired and delivered for the elections have been lost. Now, the good thing is that so far, we can recover from all the losses but it’s a source of concern. This shouldn’t be allowed to continue.

“So, we will continue to engage with the security agencies to make sure that these offices as well as personnel and our facilities are protected ahead of the election. We may express some concern about the attack on these facilities but it will never deter the commission from going ahead with the election as scheduled.”

