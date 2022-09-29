News
2023 polls in focus as YouTube, media practitioners collaborate for effective coverage
In order to provide adequate and accurate coverage of the upcoming political campaigns and 2023 elections, tech titans YouTube on Wednesday organized a training session for media organizations and influencers on election best practices.
Solafunmi Sosanya-Lawal, Head of YouTube for East and West Africa, said that the training would help media outlets use the resources offered by YouTube to spread reliable information.
According to Sosanya-Lawal, the training’s purpose was to teach participants how to communicate effectively with a big audience, as well as educate media practitioners in Nigeria on best ways to monetize their contents on the social media channel.
She disclosed that YouTube was working to maintain best practices generally while telling their tales as truthfully as they can, while making money from the platform.
‘’We know that YouTube has billions of users and we know that the effect of the Nigerian news society is very important and is felt around.
‘’At the end of the day, we want to ensure that people have the right tools to report the news as truthfully as possible,’’ she said.
The YouTube official further revealed that this was done to prevent disinformation and to make sure that the media has access to the necessary tools on YouTube to effectively convey their news to viewers.
She pointed out that educating the media will ensure optimal practices and help combat false information and hate speech as much as possible.
The training encapsulated tips on creating and maintaining a YouTube channel, and Election Best Practices; creating YouTube shots and a technical session; amongst others.
