2023 POLLS: My decision to challenge Tinubu’s victory is in interest of Nigerians —Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer during the February 25 presidential election, has refuted claims that he had eventually validated the outcome of the process.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) had been returned by INEC as the winner in the election.

However, Atiku had rejected the outcome of the process and insisted on challenging it in court.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday to reiterate its position, the former Vice President said he was determined to challenge Tinubu’s victory in the interest of Nigeria and its people.

He added that his decision was also predicted on the need to deepen democracy in the country.

READ ALSO:Atiku accuses Tinubu of ‘hypocrisy’ on election conduct, condemns voter intimidation in Lagos

The statement reads: “I have been notified of a fake press release attributed to me purportedly giving legitimacy to the presidential election of Feb. 25. The press release did not emanate from me or from my office and it should be treated with repudiation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I state categorically that my lawyers still have my unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the election.

“The decision to challenge the election is not predicated on my personal interest, but in the interest of Nigeria and its people.

“It is aimed at deepening democracy and ensuring that we do not confer legitimacy on an outcome of illegitimacy. My commitment to the democratic struggle in Nigeria is beyond an election season”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now