Politics
2023 POLLS: My decision to challenge Tinubu’s victory is in interest of Nigerians —Atiku
Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer during the February 25 presidential election, has refuted claims that he had eventually validated the outcome of the process.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) had been returned by INEC as the winner in the election.
However, Atiku had rejected the outcome of the process and insisted on challenging it in court.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday to reiterate its position, the former Vice President said he was determined to challenge Tinubu’s victory in the interest of Nigeria and its people.
He added that his decision was also predicted on the need to deepen democracy in the country.
The statement reads: “I have been notified of a fake press release attributed to me purportedly giving legitimacy to the presidential election of Feb. 25. The press release did not emanate from me or from my office and it should be treated with repudiation.
“For the avoidance of doubt, I state categorically that my lawyers still have my unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the election.
“The decision to challenge the election is not predicated on my personal interest, but in the interest of Nigeria and its people.
“It is aimed at deepening democracy and ensuring that we do not confer legitimacy on an outcome of illegitimacy. My commitment to the democratic struggle in Nigeria is beyond an election season”.
