2023 population census not threatened by insecurity – NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) Monday assured Nigerians that the 2023 population census would go ahead despite the current security challenges in the country.

The NPC Commissioner in Niger State, Dattijo Usman, stated this at a workshop in Minna, the state capital.

Usman said the insecurity in the country was being addressed, adding that no locality would be left out in the census exercise.

The commissioner said: “The issue of insecurity is abating now and we have concluded all the arrangements to have a successful census exercise. The insecurity issues in the state will not stop us from conducting the census in 2023.

“The compendium of locality in census taking is a tool for census data dissemination and national planning and development.

“The Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise collected data on all localities with a standard definition of the locality as a distinct population cluster in which the inhabitants live in neighbouring sets of living quarters with a name or a locally recognised status.”

