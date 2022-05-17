2023 PRESIDENCY: Fani-Kayode accuses S’West, S’South of being unfair to South-East

Former Minster of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has identified needless ethnic divisions among Southerners as the main reason power should go back to the Northern part of the country in 2023.

The ex-Minister accused the South-West and South-South regions of betrayal of trust, adding that the South-East deserves to be given the chance to produce Nigeria’s next president.

Fani-Kayode said any clamour for presidency by the Southerners without regard to the right of the Igbos was deceitful.

He held that power should rather remain in the North should the South fail to forge consensus in favour of the South-East.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the former Minister maintained that every region in the country has the right to lead the country, stressing that Southerners must learn to be fair to one another.

He said: “Any talk of a Southern Presidency that does not offer Igbos right of first refusal for the position is deceitful. And if you say no to the Igbos, which clearly both parties have done even if they don’t say it publicly, then I say power should go back to the North!

“That is why I am supporting a Northern candidate. Southerners must learn how to be fair to one another before they can expect to be treated fairly by others. There are two zones in the North that have not produced a democratically-elected president.

“The NC has never done so and the NE produced a Prime Minister 62 years ago who was unable to finish his tenure because he was killed. Is it fair to deny them and the Igbo, who have never produced a democratically-elected president either, the right to produce the next president?

“Is Nigeria made up of only the NW, SW and SS? Are the others not humans too? The Southerner who has betrayed the South is the one that says the Igbo must not produce the next president and that it must come to the SW or SS and not the one that supports a Northern candidate.

“Charity begins at home but if you insist on not offering it let us go to another region to find and spread it. Those from the SW and SS should ask themselves a question: are we being fair to Igbos when we say that we and they should produce a Southern presidential candidate?

“Worse is that one of those presidential aspirants from the South is toying with the idea of a Muslim/Muslim ticket! Can there be anything more reckless and dangerous that that? And neither should anyone from the SW, SS or NW be talking about being President or Vice President in 2023?

“The SE, NE and NC should have right of first refusal to both. Anything outside of that should be unjust and as they say, there can be no peace when there is no justice”.

