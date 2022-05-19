2023 PRESIDENCY: I’m more qualified than Tinubu, Osinbajo —Amaechi

The Former Minister of Transport and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi, has boasted that he is more qualified than the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to become Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Amaechi, who stated this on Wednesday, when he visited Kano as part of his consultative meetings with the party’s delegates ahead of the APC presidential primary, asserted that when Tinubu, who is a former Governor of Lagos State, has never been a Minister, and even when he was a lawmaker, it was for only a few months.

He went further to note that while he was a Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Osinbajo was a Commissioner in Lagos State.

In response, the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who carefully avoided endorsing his presidential ambition said: “I know your position as far as our party presidential candidature is concerned, and I want you to change for me.”

Ganduje had been reported to have also avoided endorsing the presidential ambition of the Rivers State Governor, and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, when he visited the state.

The Kano Governor is said to be in full support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

