2023 presidential race hots up as Tinubu’s posters flood Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

The race for the 2023 presidential election is gathering momentum as posters of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appeared in several parts of Abuja on Sunday.

The posters which were seen in strategic locations including the Garki, Central Area, Maitama, Wuse II, the APC National Secretariat and Shehu Shagari Way in the nation’s capital boldly carried the name and picture of the ex-Lagos State governor.

The posters appeared in different colours and carried various inscriptions like “TinubuNe,” “Happy Democracy Day” and “Tinubu Advocates Group.”

Although the APC chieftain has not officially declared his 2023 presidential election bid, there are feelers that he is eyeing the nation’s highest political office in two years’ time.

Meanwhile, a group known as the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) recently threatened to sue the APC national leadership if Tinubu fails to contest the 2023 presidential election.

DOJ is a merger of 12 political and socio-cultural groups working towards the actualization of Tinubu’s presidency come 2023.

The National President of the DOJ, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, described the ex-governor as the most qualified among the individuals eyeing the country’s presidency.

