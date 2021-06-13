2023 presidential race hots up as Tinubu’s posters flood Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
2023 presidential race hots up as Tinubu’s posters flood Abuja
The race for the 2023 presidential election is gathering momentum as posters of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appeared in several parts of Abuja on Sunday.
The posters which were seen in strategic locations including the Garki, Central Area, Maitama, Wuse II, the APC National Secretariat and Shehu Shagari Way in the nation’s capital boldly carried the name and picture of the ex-Lagos State governor.
The posters appeared in different colours and carried various inscriptions like “TinubuNe,” “Happy Democracy Day” and “Tinubu Advocates Group.”
Although the APC chieftain has not officially declared his 2023 presidential election bid, there are feelers that he is eyeing the nation’s highest political office in two years’ time.
READ ALSO: APC to rule Nigeria beyond 2023 – Tinubu
Meanwhile, a group known as the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) recently threatened to sue the APC national leadership if Tinubu fails to contest the 2023 presidential election.
DOJ is a merger of 12 political and socio-cultural groups working towards the actualization of Tinubu’s presidency come 2023.
The National President of the DOJ, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, described the ex-governor as the most qualified among the individuals eyeing the country’s presidency.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....