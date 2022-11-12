2023: ‘Prevailing circumstances’ force NESG, NEDG to postpone presidential debate on economic policy

The presidential debate on economic policy, proposed by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG and the Nigerian Elections Debate Group, NEDG, has been postponed

The debate organised for presidential candidates in the 2023 elections was scheduled to hold on November 15, 2022. According to the organizers, it was postponed “due to prevailing circumstances”

A statement in Abuja by the Chief Executive Officer, NESG, Laoye Jaiyeola, said, both the NESG and NEDG remained committed in providing platforms for such engagements in national interests.

It was contained in the statement that a new date would be communicated to the public.

The statement read partly “The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is convinced that debates are essential to the election process and are increasingly regarded as a tradition and the bedrock of a healthy democracy.

“They embody fundamental principles which ensure that the citizens are informed and actively involved in leadership choices and decision-making. At this critical time in our country’s history, it is now more important than ever to nudge Nigerians towards informed voting choices that result in transformational leaders with the knowledge and understanding of the issues that will steer our country toward shared economic prosperity.

READ ALSO:NESG faults Buhari, says more Nigerians pushed into poverty in 2020

“It was against this background that the NESG and the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG), in collaboration with the Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Enough is Enough (EiE), BudgIT as well as Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) decided to facilitate a Presidential Debate on Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The group noted that it made the decision after its recent engagements with the presidential candidates, “as well as subsequent statements from political parties, necessitates a review of our plans.”

It stated that the group would seek independent direct engagements with the candidates on critical economic policy reform issues and prescriptions.

“We envision a Nigeria where election debates are an integral part of the electoral process, and candidates are eager to engage citizens in discussions about their mandates, experience, ability, capacity, knowledge, and overall competence for the positions they seek. We remain committed to providing a platform for such engagements in the national interest,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now