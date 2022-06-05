2023: Pro-Buhari group explains why President must choose successor

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) on Sunday described as welcome development, President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on the choice of the party’s presidential candidate.

The President had during a meeting with the governors last Tuesday urged them to allow him to choose his successor.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group said it was global best practice for outgoing presidents and governors to choose their successors.

The statement read: “We are glad that the President drew the attention of the governors to the fact that they (governors) have always had the chance to choose their successors.

“With the President choosing his successor, there will be continuity in the administration’s programmes and projects, but if this is not done it will have a debilitating effect on the economy of the country, in case the next administration fails to continue with the ongoing projects.

“It is also necessary to state that President Muhammadu Buhari, in seeking the governors’ support for his choice of successor, has not in any way deviated from the democratic path. Indeed, he specifically sought the consent of the governors while asking them to consult among themselves on his request.”

The BMO noted that as a leader of the APC, the President was at liberty to express his choice of a presidential candidate.

“It will amount to abdication of responsibility as the party and country’s leader for the President to be aloof about his successor.

“Nigerians should also note that the President has no intention of imposing a candidate on the party.

“Rather, he has embarked on consultation with the relevant stakeholders to enable the party to choose a flagbearer who will take the country to a higher level.

“We, therefore, urge the APC governors and other party leaders to support the position of the President to choose his successor as this will augur well for the country,” it added.

