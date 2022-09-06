2023: Prof Akinyemi slams supporters of presidential candidates, alerts security agencies to be proactive

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has criticized the conduct of supporters of some of the presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

Prof Akinyemi spoke on Tuesday, during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

This came in the wake of reports of vandalism and threats by sections of supporters campaigning for the presidential candidates.

In the interview, the former Minister implored security agencies to be proactive in order to forestall any breakdown in law and order.

“I appeal to the security agencies to closely monitor the behaviour of the supporters of the candidates because what I have seen so far is distasteful. From threats and vandalisation doesn’t augur well when every region should be free to all candidates,” he explained.

Read also:Int’l coalition of ex-Nigerian foreign affairs ministers, others condemn meeting of politicians abroad

In response to the Kenyan Supreme Court verdict upholding William Ruto’s victory, Prof Akinyemi urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to borrow a leaf from the East African country by ensuring that results are available in real time.

He noted, “The job of the Kenyan Supreme Court was made easier because the results were traced from the polling booths which eliminated any discrepancies. This forestall the need for any affidavits over discordant results and INEC should ensure that there is no breakdown in that system and even if there is, there must be backup documentation which will not show any discrepancies.

“Also, the Kenyan results was made available in real time to all its residents and INEC should emulate this system.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now