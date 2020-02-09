2023: PRP dares PDP, APC, says it’s set to displace other parties in Nigeria

The Peoples Redemption Party (PDP) has declared that it is ready to displace the two main political parties All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections.

The party made the declaration through its National Chairman, Malam Falalu Bello who said in Kaduna on Saturday that the party is now firmly on track, revived and ready to take off and there is nothing that can stop it from relegating other parties in Nigeria to the background, come 2023.

Bello who gave the assurance during a joint meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BOT), also added that PRP is now firmly on track, revving up and ready for take-off.

He said; “I will like to use this opportunity to assure all my colleagues in the PRP that the wobbly, weary and weaning years of the Peoples Redemption Party are over for good.

READ ALSO: NSCIA TO BUHARI: Declare state of emergency on insecurity

“Our party, PRP is now firmly on track, revving up and ready for take-off.

“The recent positive health bill declared by even the INEC itself for the party is certainly just one pointer to this fact. Those of us already on board this unstoppable moving train should now close ranks and add to the ongoing momentum. Those presently outside should get on as there is no stopping us now,” Bello added.

Join the conversation

Opinions