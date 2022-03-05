2023: PRP rules out zoning of presidential ticket, eyes coalition with parties

The Peoples Redemption Party (PDP) on Saturday ruled out the zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket.

The PRP Chairman, Falalu Bello, stated this at the meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) with the Board of Trustees (BoT) and other stakeholders in Abuja.

Bello said PRP was considering alliances with other political parties to form mega parties to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) next year.

He said: “We have not zoned out the presidency to any part of Nigeria. Anybody from anywhere in Nigeria is free to come and contest for the presidential seat in PRP.

“We are not considering zoning. Anybody can come from any part of the country to contest. What is important to us is someone who has integrity.

“We will develop a template for selection of leadership in Nigeria and that template will cover the presidency, the governors and members of the national assembly.”

“We shall contest, we have members that have indicated interest.

“We are in all the 774 local government areas in Nigeria. We have held congresses. We are now ready to move to the last level of leadership in the party which is the national convention.

“This meeting will look at what it takes to have a national convention and arrange for one to be held very shortly.

“We are in discussion with some groups; the NC Front, and Rescue Nigeria Mission.”

