2023: Reject all APC candidates, ex-party guber aspirant, Mustapha urges voters

Nigerians have been urged to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 General elections because the party has nothing more to offer having failed the people in its two 4-year terms governance of the country.

The call was made by former governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in Bauchi State, Faruk Mustapha while speaking to his supporters on Sunday in Azare, headquarters of the Northern Senatorial zone of Bauchi State.

Farouk Mustapha who dumped the APC soon after he lost the gubernatorial primaries pleaded with people of the state to reject all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections in the county.

Faruk Mustapha who recently joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi state was speaking at a political event in the area organized by the Chief Protocol Officer to the state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, Umar Hassan.

The former gubernatorial aspirant regretted joining APC in the past, saying that “the party has nothing good to offer to Nigerians and therefore must be voted out of power in the next year’s general elections” .

I'm not stepping down for anybody —Bala Mohammed

He therefore declared his support for the reelection bid of Bala Mohammed and promised to support and work with all the stakeholders of the PDP in the state and Bauchi North in particular for the victory of the governor and other candidates of the party in the polls.

He stressed that, “The APC has failed and has nothing good to offer to citizens, and with that I am urging citizens to reject APC in the forthcoming elections and give opportunity to PDP for the county to be on the path of economic growth and development.”

Also speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki pledged that in his second term, he would consolidate on the gains recorded by his administration so far especially improving the living conditions of the people.

Earlier in a welcome address, Umar Hassan said that all the gubernatorial candidates of other political parties in the state cannot be a threat to the Governor in wining his reelection in 2023.

Hassan expressed optimism that the PDP would remain in power in Bauchi state beyond 2023 just as he said that the parry would form the Federal Government due to the fact that the APC had become a disaster to the country.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…

