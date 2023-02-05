2023: Rights activist, Adegboruwa, cries out over alleged threat to life

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, on Saturday, alleged that his life was under serious threat due to his activism.

The human rights activist said the Nigerian government as well as the security agencies should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

Adegboruwa, who drew the attention of all Nigerians, the international community, his family, friends, colleagues and fellow patriots to his situation, said he was hell-bent on using his knowledge and legal experience to fight for good governance in the country.

The legal luminary, in a statement he personally signed, insisted on supporting anyone deemed fit by Nigerians to be their leader, adding the country deserves better.

He said: “I have noticed and been warned of attempts upon my life, based purely on my convictions, advocacies and actions, especially in relation to the campaign for good governance, rule of law and accountability.

“I do not belong to any political party and I have no political affiliation in any manner whatsoever. My training, professionally and spiritually, is to be of service to the people, to mentor people, secure justice and to transform lives, for good.

“As I do not yet have the financial power to undertake philanthropic engagements to birth my convictions, I deploy my professional experience, knowledge and services to campaign for a better society, where justice and peace shall reign.

“This should not warrant any threat to my life at all, either from politicians or from the government. Power belongs to God. No human life should be worth the political ambition of anyone.

“This notice is to all Nigerians, the international community, my family, friends, colleagues and fellow patriots that my life is under serious threat. While I seek your prayers always, the government and the security agencies should be held accountable should anything happen to me.

“This should not constitute a threat to the ambition of any politician or indeed a threat to the life of any advocate. While my views and actions may seem to antagonize or support certain political tendencies depending on the divide, I bear no allegiance to any political party.

“In regard to the 2023 general elections, anyone that Nigerians consider as worthy of their votes in free, fair and credible elections, will also be my leader. I do not suport or oppose anyone; my constituency is Nigeria.”

