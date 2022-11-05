2023: Rivers LP to appeal High Court disqualification of NASS candidates

The Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the court ruling that three of its National Assembly candidates for the general election in Rivers State in 2023 were ineligible.

This was disclosed on Saturday by Hon. Dienye Pepple, the chairman of the party in Rivers State.

The nominations of three of its candidates were revoked yesterday by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

In a decision on a lawsuit brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the court ruled that the three LP candidates’ nominations did not comply with the requirements of the 2022 Electoral Act.

Read also:Court grants PDP wish, disqualifies all Labour Party candidates for Senate in Rivers

The impacted federal constituencies were named as Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt City 1, and Port Harcourt City 2.

The party’s Rivers State chapter, however, has promised to challenge the decision, arguing, that it was unfair and ambiguous.

In his statement, Pepple said, “It is Crystal clear that the PDP wants to contest the elections alone as they have taken virtually all other political Parties to Court in a bid to disqualify all.

“For us in the Labour Party, the judgment does not represent the true reality of things as the affected candidates have already been substituted. Hence the party is already preparing to appeal the matter for the affected constituencies as we are still hopeful that justice would prevail.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now