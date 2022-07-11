2023: Sagay defends Tinubu’s decision to opt for Muslim running mate

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof. Itse Sagay, on Monday defended the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s decision to pick a Muslim running mate.

Tinubu picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate on Sunday.

The former Lagos State governor’s decision has drawn widespread criticism, particularly from the nation’s Christian community.

In a chat with journalists in Abuja, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) said the APC candidate should be allowed to run on a Muslim-Muslim ticket if it would increase his chances of winning the 2023 election.

He said: “My attitude to it is a very practical one. You are in an election to win the election. Pick the candidate that will enhance your victory, regardless of his religion.

“If a candidate is in an election and he is serious about winning, he should do a detailed analysis. Any person that will enhance his victory, that is the person he should select as running mate.”

