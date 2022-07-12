2023: Sanwo-Olu charges Yoruba tribe to support Tinubu’s presidential bid

As the campaign for the 2023 Presidency heats up, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Yoruba people to band together and support Sen. Bola Tinubu’s bid for the presidency.

Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor made this call on Monday at the Annual Ojude Oba Festival 2022 in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

”Let me pronounce that in the unifying spirit of the Ojude Oba celebration, it is my firm hope and belief that the Yoruba race will unite as one behind the momentous candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

”He is a proud son of the race and one of the most formidable and experienced politicians to have ever emerged from Africa,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu also complimented the same historical and cultural heritage of Lagos and Ogun States, claiming that the two states were shaped by the same forces and experiences.

Lagos lawyer accuses Gov Sanwo-Olu of abandoning Lagosians to campaign for Tinubu

The two states, according to him, were supported by the same rivers and upheld the same “Omoluabi” values and objectives.

”This was what spurred my brother Governor, Dr Dapo Abiodun and I to, in 2021, establish the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission, to collaborate on key areas of mutual benefits and development, and accelerate socio-economic growth for all our communities and our people.

”The road network linking Ijebu-Ode, Epe and Lekki is yet another concrete manifestation of our collaboration – Ogun has completed its own stretch while we will complete our own end this year.

”This will open up new commercial and logistic opportunities in that axis, and positively impact the lives of our people.

”Our Adiyan Waterworks project draws its water from the Ogun River. These are just a few examples of the very many ways in which our destinies are bound together,” he said.

