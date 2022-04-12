2023: Saraki, Tambuwal, two others settle for consensus arrangement

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and three other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants have agreed on a consensus arrangement ahead of the party’s primary election slated for next month.

The other aspirants are the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

The aspirants disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of their visit to the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, in his Umuobiakwa country home, Obingwa local government area of the state.

Saraki, who spoke on behalf of other aspirants, said the decision was informed by their determination to make Nigeria better.

He said the lives and welfare of Nigerians are more important than the individual ambition of every aspirant.

He: “Nigerians are going through hardship and insecurity.

“These are the events that are happening in the country that make some of us see that we are doing the right thing.

“Let me reassure Nigerians that we are very determined and driven by the determination to make this country work.

“If this is the sacrifice that we will make to turn things around in Nigeria, we want to let Nigerians know that we are willing to make it.”

“We are heading for Enugu to see the governor of the state and by the time we have visited Enugu we would have completed the tour of the 19 PDP states and the governors have shown their support.”

