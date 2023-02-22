2023: SDP denies alleged alliance with Tinubu, insists on Obi

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has refuted a reported alliance with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the polls.

This clarification was contained in a press release issued on Wednesday, and signed by Hon Saleh Dass, the SDP National Secretary.

Titled “SDP: Count Us Out Of Tinubu‘s Adoption. Peter Obi Is Our Presidential Candidate,” the party clarified the confusion which arose as a result of a faction led by Chief Supo Shonibare who reportedly endorsed Tinubu.

The Shonibare-led faction had also adopted the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde as its alliance joint candidate.

Dass noted, “The attention of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by Chief Supo Shonibare has been brought to a declaration by some of the Leaders of SDP in Oyo State, adopting Mr Seyi Makinde as an alliance joint candidate.

“The National Working Committee had directed that since the court action to determine the legitimate leadership of SDP and the legitimate constitution of the Party was still pending; after almost four years of litigation, that states were at liberty to enter into alliances for the purpose of the elections in February & March with an opposition Party.

Read also:‘Be prepared for sorry tales’, SDP flag bearer, Adebayo, slams Obi for supporting CBN policy

“However, those electing to align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have taken a position that is contrary to this resolve.”

Consequently, the leadership of the party announced the institution of a committee in order to investigate the reports about an endorsement of Tinubu, contrary to the party’s position.

“The NWC of SDP has constituted a five-member committee with Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina as Chairman, Mallam Nasiru N’Abba, Mr Kelvin Damara, Mrs Y. Nolan & Mrs Adenike Olujembola as Secretary.

“The Committee is to meet and report the veracity of the report on the allegation that some leaders of the SDP in Oyo are supporting the APC Presidential Candidate, contrary to the directive of the Party,” the statement reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now