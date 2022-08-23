2023: SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, rules out alliance with APC, PDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, said on Tuesday the party would not form an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election.

Adebayo stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

The SDP candidate’s statement came a few hours after the party dismissed a report on its endorsement of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He insisted that Nigerians are the third force and not the Labour Party as insinuated in several quarters.

READ ALSO: SDP disowns factional spokesman, denies endorsing Tinubu

Adebayo also revealed that he rejected people who wanted to invest N500 million into his 2023 presidential campaign.

He said: “The SDP will not form an alliance with the APC or PDP. Contrary to claims in many quarters, the third force is the people of Nigeria, not the Labour Party.

“I rejected people who wanted to invest N500 million into my campaign. Honest politicians worldwide don’t have money.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now