2023: Sen Oduah waves aside LP, Peter Obi’s chances in South-East

Senator Stella Oduah (PDP-Anambra) has stated that the Labour Party’s invasion into Anambra, or the South-East region through former governor Peter Obi as its presidential candidate was not a threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oduah stated this in Abuja on Thursday at a press conference after the presentation of certificates of return to PDP candidates who won the party’s primaries for both the Anambra State House of Assembly and the National Assembly from Anambra North and South.

Igbos, according to Oduah, should cooperate with a party and candidate that would win the presidency and move them to the national level.

The former minister of Aviation noted that it was not the first time a new party would come into Anambra, adding that the PDP had always defeated them.

“This is not the first time a new party is coming to Anambra, we have nothing to fear, politics is local and what we are contesting for is to represent our people.

Read also:Stella Oduah blows hot, gives NYSC 48 hrs to retract statement that she absconded service

“Our people cannot leave what they know to what they don’t know. We are not jittery and we are more than capable to win the election for the PDP,” she said.

Speaking on the certificate of return, she said it was a happy day for them for receiving their certificates, adding that the journey was tedious, and that the supporters had done the right thing by voting them.

“We thank the delegates for voting us, the real election is coming and we are ready. We will put ourselves together to combat the opposition.

“Anambra is a PDP state, so having these solders with us, you can imagine what will happen when we put our strategy in place, the victory is ours,” she boasted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now