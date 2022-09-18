News
2023: Soludo advocates greater synergy among security agencies
The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Sunday called for greater collaboration among security agencies ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The governor made the appeal when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics.
Soludo stressed the need for a peaceful atmosphere in a bid to ensure the successful conduct of next year’s elections.
He lamented the security crises in various parts of the country and called for the reinforcement of security agencies.
READ ALSO: Gov Soludo bans movement of cattle on foot in Anambra
The governor said: “Security at the national level must be given more attention. Different governors are putting in efforts to ensure their states are safe. There is a need for more collaboration between security agencies as we approach the 2023 elections. Elections can only take place in a safe atmosphere. We are even in the Governors’ forum engaging with presidential candidates on the issue to ensure that the conversation begins in earnest.”
He also reaffirmed the readiness of his administration to chase out criminals from the state.
“Insecurity in Anambra has come down considerably in Anambra. Security agents have decimated the infrastructure of terrorists. The state has been relatively peaceful. We’re unrelentingly pursuing perpetrators of criminal activities,” he concluded.
