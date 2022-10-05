Politics
2023: Soludo denies claims he ordered APGA members to work against Peter Obi
Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, on Wednesday, refuted claims that he is working against Peter Obi’s campaign for the presidency via the Labour Party.
The governor’s response comes in response to reports that he gave orders to supporters of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra to work against Obi during the polls.
According to the allegation, Soludo allegedly asked the Anambra APGA to work against Obi because he (Soludo) hoped to succeed Atiku Abubakar as president,
But in a statement made available to media in Awka on Wednesday, Soludo’s press secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, refuted the claims, claiming that Obi was never a topic of conversation during the meeting.
The statement titled, ‘Re: Soludo charges Anambra APGA to work against Peter Obi, dreams of Presidency after Atiku,’ reads, “We note with disdain the fallacious and distasteful publication of a write-up with the above heading by faceless individual(s).
Read also:Soludo brands Anambra as Nigeria’s erosion capital, solicits intervention
“We would have chosen to ignore this mischievous and utterly despicable report, but for the benefit of a few innocent Ndi Anambra who could be mis-informed by the write-up.
“The following should, however, be noted: That Governor Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, only held a private meeting with his party members of the APGA. This meeting is a routine gathering where issues concerning APGA are discussed.
“At no time during the meeting was Mr Peter Obi a point of discourse.
“It is pertinent to note that issues discussed at the meeting were purely issues relating to APGA affairs.
“We therefore urge Ndi-Anambra and members of the general public to completely ignore and disregard the publication in all its entirety.”
