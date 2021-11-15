2023: South-East APC group demands Igbo presidency

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, group, under the Liberation People of South East Assembly (LPSEA) on Monday called on the National leadership of the APC, to zone its presidential ticket to the South-East.

The National President of the group, Henry Chikodiri, stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri, saying the ruling party ought to zone the presidential ticket to Igboland for equity and justice.

The group further revealed they would begin mobilization and uniting of the South East people to mount pressure for the actualization of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

“There is no other time better than now for the quest for the South East to produce the next President of Nigeria. The National Leadership of APC should zone the party’s presidential ticket to the South East for Equity and Justice,” the group said.

“The organization shall have the responsibilities of uniting and mobilizing the entire People of South-East to ensure that the next Nigeria President come 2023 shall come from the Zone.

“We call on all the well-meaning people of South East especially the Youths, captains of industries, political leaders, women, opinion leaders, to join the organization and be part of this great movement to Liberate the People of South East.

“There is need for the unity of all sons and daughters of the South East to form the required synergy needed to pursue the production of the president of Nigeria from the South East come 2023.

“Again we shall be saddled with the responsibilities of rallying together the People of South East of Nigeria to unite them to work as a team to ensure that in 2023, the next president of Nigeria shall come from South East,” The group insisted.

